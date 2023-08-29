Global Predictive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the predictive analytics market. As per TBRC’s predictive analytics market forecast, the predictive analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $34.43 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.7% through the forecast period.
The rising adoption of big data and other related technologies is expected to drive the growth of the predictive analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest predictive analytics market share. Major players in the predictive analytics market include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Google, Salesforce, Alteryx, FICO, AWS, HPE, Teradata, Altair, Domo, Cloudera, Board International, TIBCO Software, Hitachi Vantara, Qlik, Happiest Minds.
Predictive Analytics Market Segments
1) By Component: Solutions, Services
2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises
3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
4) By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail And Ecommerce, Government And Defense, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Telecommunications And IT, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Hospitality
Predictive analytics refers to the use of statistics and modelling techniques based on current and historical data to determine future performance and make predictions about future outcomes. Predictive analytics are used to determine customer response to promote cross-sell opportunities and purchases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Predictive Analytics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Predictive Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Predictive Analytics Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
