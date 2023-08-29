Precision Medicine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the precision medicine market. As per TBRC’s precision medicine market forecast, the precision medicine market size is predicted to reach a value of $157.26 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.4% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of cancer is projected to fuel the growth of the precision medicine market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest precision medicine market share. Major precision medicine market leaders include Qiagen, Novartis AG, Medtronic, AstraZeneca plc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Tepnel Pharma Services, Abbott Laboratories.

Precision Medicine Market Segments

1) By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Other Technologies

2) By Application: Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare And IT Firms, Other End-Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5301&type=smp

Precision medicine refers to a type of medication that prevents, detects, or treats disease using knowledge about a person's own genes or proteins. In order to choose a treatment that may be most effective for a person, precision medicine considers their genetics, environment, and lifestyle.

Read More On The Precision Medicine Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Precision Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Precision Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Precision Medicine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-and-precision-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Healthcare E Commerce Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-ecommerce-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC