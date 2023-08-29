Seeds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Seeds Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The seeds market size is expected to grow to $81.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Seeds Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the seeds market. As per TBRC’s seeds market forecast, the seeds market size is predicted to reach a value of $81.1 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6% through the forecast period.

The high adoption of biotech crops is significantly contributing to the growth of the seeds market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest seeds market share. Major players in the seeds market include BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O’Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation, Limagrain, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Rallis India Limited.

Seeds Market Segments

1) By Type: Genetically Modified, Conventional

2) By Seed Treatment: Treated, Non-Treated

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And grains, Fruits And vegetables, Other Crop Types

4) By Traits: Herbicide-Tolerant, Insecticide-Resistant, Other Traits

A seed refers to the matured ovules of plants used for sowing, or the grains, in the embryonic stage of the plant life cycle. Typically, it refers to A root, stem, and one or more leaves can be found on the embryo, which is a miniature plant. It has significant protein, carbohydrate, and oil reserves that support a plant's early growth and development.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Seeds Market Trends And Strategies

4. Seeds Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Seeds Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

