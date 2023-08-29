PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 Villar upbeat on food security through training in Villar Farm schools Sen. Cynthia Villar believes food security can be attained with the training of farmers in farm schools as she feels elated over the growing number of people attending the Villar Farm Schools in different areas of the country. The chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food noted that more and more people, especially Las Piñeros, are availing of free training given in the Villar Farm Schools. She noted that the said training helps expand the country's agricultural sector as stakeholders are provided with knowledge to boost productivity and increase their earnings. Speaking during the "Training of Trainers on Agricrop Production," together with the East West Seeds Foundation at the Villar Farm School in Las Piñas-Bacoor, the senator assured to continue teaching Filipinos how to plant vegetables in their own yard or in the farm. "This is a way to afford everybody an opportunity to produce their own nutritious food. This is also a means to augment the income of farmers and help reduce their daily expenses on food," noted Villar. "The training has different modules of vegetable production from basic planting and care of vegetables to land preparation, seed selection, soil nutrient and management and care and maintenance of planted vegetables," she added. It also includes the identification and management of insects and pests up to the harvesting and post-harvesting handling, selling and marketing of vegetable produced. After the four days training, Villar said participants will receive a certificate of completion. Those who attended the training got the opportunity to share what they learned to their communities and apply to their own farm schools. Villar Sipag has 4 farm schools nationwide. The first farm school located in Las Piñas and Bacoor, Cavite besides the Molino Dam was opened in 2015. The three other farm schools ate in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan which opened in 2016 and in San Miguel, Iloilo, and in Buhangin District, Davao City. Villar, kumpiyansa sa food security dahil sa training sa Villar Farm schools Naniniwala si Sen. Cynthia Villar na nakatutulong sa food security ang training ng mga magsasaka sa Villar Farm schools sa buong bansa samantalang nagagalak siya sa pagdami nang lumalahok dito. Ipinahayag ng chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, na dumarami ang kumukuha ng libreng training sa Villar Farm Schools. Nakatutulong ang training sa paglawak sa agricultural sector ng bansa kasabay ng pagbibigay kaalaman sa stakeholders upang paigtingin ang productivity at madagdagan ang kanila kinikita. Sa "Training of Trainers on Agricrop Production," kasama ang East West Seeds Foundation na idinaos sa Villar Farm School sa Las Piñas-Bacoor, tiniyak ng senador na patuloy silang magtuturo sa mga Filipino kung paano magtanim ng gulay sa kanilang bakuran o sakahan. "This is a way to afford everybody an opportunity to produce their own nutritious food. This is also a means to augment the income of farmers and help reduce their daily expenses on food," giit ni Villar. "The training has different modules of vegetable production from basic planting and care of vegetables to land preparation, seed selection, soil nutrient and management and care and maintenance of planted vegetables," dagdag pa niya. Kabilang din dito ang identification at management ng mga insekto at peste hanggang sa pag-ani at post-harvesting, handling, selling at marketing ng mga inaning gulay. Pakatapos ng apat na araw na training, sinabi ni Villar na tatanggap ang mga lumahok ng "Certificate of Completion." Ang mga lumahok sa training ay magkakaroon ng pagkakataong maibahagi ang kanilang natutunan at i-apply sa kanilang sariling farm schools. Ang Villar Sipag ay may apat na farm schools sa buong bansa. Binuksan noong 2015 ang unang farm school na nasa Las Piñas at Bacoor, Cavite katani ng Molino Dam. Ang tatlo pang farm schools ay nasa San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan na buksan noong 2016, sa San Miguel, Iloilo at sa Buhangin District, Davao City.