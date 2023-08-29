PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 ZUBIRI: REGIONAL SPECIALTY CENTERS NOW A REALITY

'Centers of Hope a campaign promise fulfilled'

29 August 2023 "If you build it, they will come. At naniniwala tayo na malaking kaginhawaan ang maidudulot ng mga specialty centers na ito kapag ilalapit natin siya sa ating mga mamamayan na nasa labas ng Metro Manila. " Borrowing a line from a famous movie in 1989, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act would pave the way for the establishment of "Centers of Hope" that would provide access and convenience to millions of Filipinos outside Metro Manila. "Kung may Field of Dreams, ito namang mga specialty centers ay Centers of Hope, kasi nagbibigay ito ng pag-asa sa ating mga kababayang may-sakit at walang paraan o nahihirapang lumuwas ng Maynila para lang makakita ng espesyalista para kanilang karamdaman," Zubiri, principal author and co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate, said. "Ito ay isa sa mga ipinangako natin noong kampanya, ang paglalagay ng specialty centers sa mga rehiyon para ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa mga mamamayan, para hindi lang pang-mayaman ang pagpapagamot at hindi lang para sa kayang bumiyahe ang serbisyong ito," the Senate chief added. President Marcos signed Republic Act No. 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act last Thursday along with three other new laws: Republic Act No. 11958 entitled "An Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans," RA 11960 entitled "OTOP Philippines Act," and RA 11961 or the "An Act Strengthening the Conservation and Protection of Philippine Cultural Heritage ..." Under the new law, specialty centers will be established in regions inside government hospitals under the Department of Health (DOH). It effectively devolves the specialty services of national hospitals such as the Philippine Children's Medical Center, the Philippine Heart Center, the Lung Center of the Philippines, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) to the regions. Zubiri said the area of specialization will depend on the needs of the people in a particular region based on an assessment by the DOH and in accordance with specific guidelines. "Ang idea ay ilapit ang Heart Center, Kidney Institute, Lung Center at Children's Medical Center sa mga mamamayan sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao. Dahil sa totoo lang, malaking gastos ang biyahe at tutuluyan mo kung hindi ka taga-Maynila," the Senate chief said. "Imagine, may dinaramdam ka sa puso at nakatira sa isang maliit na bayan sa Camarines Sur o sa Ilocos Norte pero gusto mong magpatingin sa Heart Center. Isang bus lang pa-maynila sa totoo lang, pero kung hindi ka man mahirapan sa pamasahe, paano ang gastos mo doon? Paano ang titirhan mo kung magtatagal ka?" Zubiri noted. The Senate leader said this is the "evil" that this new law addresses - the injustice of being denied special medical care just because of economic and geographical limitations. Under the measure, Zubiri continued, national specialty centers are mandated to serve as hubs for core information on their respective specializations, as well as provide training and technical assistance to regional specialty centers. They are also tasked to lead in the research and development of policies, protocols, and standards for specialty services under their respective fields of specialties. "I firmly believe this has a direct benefit to everyone in the provinces, especially those who are too poor or too sick to travel to Metro Manila to get specialized medical care," Zubiri noted.