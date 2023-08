Preparations for 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians nearly complete

VIETNAM, August 29 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ chaired a working session in Hà Nội on Monday on preparations for the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, slated for September 14-18 in the capital city.

As of August 28, 64 delegations registered for the event, with a total of 244 attendees, including 172 legislators and 72 assistants and others, according to a report presented by Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vũ Hải Hà.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Huệ stressed that the conference would be an important multilateral diplomatic event and the only one hosted by the Vietnamese legislature this year. It would be an invaluable opportunity to promote Việt Nam, its people and achievements to international friends.

He asked sub-committees and the organising board to collect feedback to complete preparations.

A meeting was also held in Hà Nội the same day to discuss ensuring health care and pandemic prevention during the conference.

The conference will take the theme "The role of young people in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and innovation”, aiming to continue affirming Việt Nam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the largest global parliamentary organisation.

Its panel discussion will focus on three main topics of digital transformation, entrepreneurship and innovation, and cultural diversity for sustainable development. — VNS