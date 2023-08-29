US President Biden to visit Việt Nam: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, August 29 - HÀ NỘI — United States President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Việt Nam on September 10-11, according to an announcement from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam on Tuesday.

The trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said.

"We believe that the visits of the high-level leaders of the two countries will deepen Việt Nam-US relations, help develop bilateral ties in a stable, substantial, and long-term manner across all fields, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world," Hằng noted.

Also according to the statement from the White House, while in Hà Nội, other than meeting with the Vietnamese Party leader, President Biden will also meet with other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the US and Việt Nam.

"The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programmes, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region," the statement reads.

Việt Nam and the US is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Comprehensive Partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).

The visits to the US by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in 2015, 2017 and 2022, respectively; and the visits to Việt Nam by President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2019, and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 were prominent events in the high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries. — VNS