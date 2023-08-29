Auburn University Credit Union Offers Many Account Types
Auburn University Credit Union has been offering a wide range of account types to cater to diverse financial requirements since its inception.AUBURN, AL, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auburn University Credit Union has been offering a wide range of account types to cater to diverse financial requirements since its inception. Their team works closely with members to help them choose the perfect account type based on their unique situation.
Auburn University Credit Union offers a vast selection of accounts for people of all ages. Parents can open savings accounts for their children to set the foundation for their financial futures. They also offer numerous options for young adults and adults, including checking accounts, money market accounts, business accounts, and international accounts. Members can speak with an AUCU team member to determine which account best suits their needs.
Auburn University Credit Union believes everyone deserves the best rates on their financial accounts. With various options available, they can discuss the pros and cons of each type and help members make an informed decision before opening an account.
Anyone interested in learning about the account types available can find out more by visiting the Auburn University Credit Union website or calling +1 (888) 899-2112.
About Auburn University Credit Union: Auburn University Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing financial products for every need. They provide all types of accounts, including checking, savings, retirement, money market, and more. They also offer various loans, including auto, home, and more, to give their members the best solutions to meet their needs.
*Federally insured by the NCUA and Equal Opportunity Lender.
Address: 1290 S. Donahue Drive
City: Auburn
State: AL
Zip code: 36832
Toll-free number: +1 (888) 899-2112
Auburn University Credit Union
Auburn University Credit Union
+1 (334) 844-4120
memberservices@myaucu.org