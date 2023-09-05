Kentucky Science Center Offers Engaging Educational Activities For Kids In Louisville, KY
The Kentucky Science Center, located in downtown Louisville, KY, is a premier destination for science enthusiasts of all ages.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Science Center is thrilled to announce an array of exciting educational activities for kids in Louisville, KY. As a leading hub for interactive learning and exploration, the center fosters curiosity and inspires the next generation of young minds.
Located in the heart of Louisville, the Kentucky Science Center offers an exceptional and safe environment for families to engage in hands-on learning experiences. With a mission to ignite a passion for science and learning, the center aims to make science accessible, enjoyable, and enriching for children of all ages.
Visitors to the Kentucky Science Center can expect a variety of captivating exhibits, interactive workshops, and educational programs that cater to various interests and ages. From engaging in exciting science demonstrations to exploring cutting-edge technologies and delving into the wonders of the natural world, children will be immersed in a world of discovery and wonder.
Parents and caregivers seeking an enriching experience for their children can visit the Kentucky Science Center website or call 1-502-561-6100 to explore upcoming events, exhibits, and educational opportunities.
Company: Kentucky Science Center
Address: 727 W Main Street
City: Louisville
State: KY
Zip code: 40202
Brittney Gorter
Kentucky Science Center
+1 (502) 561-6100
KSCInfo@kysciencecenter.org
