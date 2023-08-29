Discover Engaging Family Activities In Louisville, KY At Kentucky Science Center
The Kentucky Science Center prides itself on fostering curiosity and sparking imagination in visitors of all ages.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Science Center is excited to introduce an array of interactive exhibits, thrilling demonstrations, and hands-on family activities in Louisville, KY. The Kentucky Science Center is the ultimate destination for families seeking an enriching experience.
From budding scientists to curious parents, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Families can embark on a journey through science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields with exhibits that encourage exploration and experimentation.
Whether it's a thrilling live science demonstration, a captivating planetarium show, or a hands-on workshop, the Kentucky Science Center ensures a unique, immersive experience. Families can engage in interactive exhibits that delve into space exploration, human anatomy, environmental sciences, etc. The Kentucky Science Center has a mission to inspire a lifelong passion for learning and to make science accessible and enjoyable for all.
Families can visit the Kentucky Science Center website or call 1-502-561-6100 for more information or to plan a visit.
About Kentucky Science Center: The Kentucky Science Center, located in downtown Louisville, KY, is a premier destination for science enthusiasts of all ages. With hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, and educational programs, the center aims to inspire curiosity and a love for learning in visitors. Through engaging experiences, the center fosters an understanding of science, technology, engineering, and math, making it an ideal destination for families seeking enriching activities.
Company: Kentucky Science Center
Address: 727 W Main Street
City: Louisville
State: KY
Zip code: 40202
Brittney Gorter
Kentucky Science Center
+1 (502) 561-6100
KSCInfo@kysciencecenter.org
