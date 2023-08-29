Karger Joins Forces with Kortext to Make its Award-Winning Fast Facts Collection Available to the NHS in England

Karger teams up with NHS England and Kortext to provide all NHS staff with the latest medical research through easily digestible handbooks called Fast Facts

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Karger teams up with NHS England and Kortext to provide all staff and learners in the NHS in England with the latest medical research through Fast Facts, a practical and easily digestible medical handbook series authored by world experts.This three-way strategic partnership agreement between Karger Publishers, NHS England (the national healthcare provider for England) and the digital publishing platform Kortext allows for the widest possible dissemination of Karger’s Fast Facts eBook collection in England. Karger gives all NHS staff and learners in England unlimited free access to its Fast Facts series, which contains over 130 resources, spanning multiple therapeutic areas throughout the field of medicine. The medical handbooks address knowledge gaps in healthcare, thereby making medical content more visible and understandable to healthcare professionals , patients, and other stakeholders. Kortext’s world-leading platform is one of the most up-to-date digital libraries available today for the medical community.NHS England makes up the largest part of the NHS, employing 1.2 million full-time equivalent staff. It is the first time that these three parties have come together to create such wide-scale access. Karger’s premium content is geared towards improving medical practice and health communications across the entire healthcare ecosystem.“The purpose of our Fast Facts Series is to support healthcare professionals in their daily life by disseminating the latest research findings in an easy-to-read format. To share this series with NHS England is a great honor,” says Geoff Covey, Head of Healthcare Markets at Karger Publishers. “We make sure we put clinicians and their patients at the center of our publications. By serving as a trusted resource, we link research, patients, and healthcare professionals together.”The entire NHS England staff can access Fast Facts via Kortext through the NHS Knowledge and Library Hub, making it easier for all healthcare professionals to access the high-quality information they need to provide excellent patient care."Kortext is delighted to host the Fast Facts collection for NHS users, adding another layer of teaching and learning tools to enhance the learning experience on our smart platform” states Ronan Grimes, Senior Publisher Services Manager at Kortext.This partnership underlines Karger’s ongoing commitment to connecting and advancing health sciences, and it fits perfectly with Kortext’s dedication to providing healthcare professionals with innovative and easy-to-use digital solutions.About KargerKarger Publishers is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 240 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.For more information, please visit karger.comAbout NHS EnglandNHS England provides national leadership for the NHS. Through the NHS Long Term Plan, NHS England promotes high quality health and care for all, and support NHS organizations to work in partnership to deliver better outcomes for our patients and communities, at the best possible value for taxpayers, and to continuously improve the NHS. NHS England is working to make the NHS an employer of excellence and to enable NHS patients to benefit from world-leading research, innovation and technology.About KortextKortext is the world-renowned eBook and student experience expert, leading the way for digitally enhanced teaching and learning in the global education community. Since 2013, Kortext has supported institutions in their mission to boost student engagement and drive outcomes with our cutting-edge content discovery and study platforms, market-leading learner analytics and streamlined workflows for library, administrative and academic staff. Kortext is the creator of Arcturus, the UK’s #1 eBook and learning engagement platform, delivering a personalized learning space with access to over 4m eBooks and learning content from more than 4,700 publishers. In 2022, Kortext added Solutionpath to the group to create a seamless learning experience married with predictive learning analytics to support better outcomes. Kortext is proud to be an NHS partner, helping to educate society’s next generation of difference-makers.For more information, please visit kortext.com

