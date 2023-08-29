Gershow Buys Unwanted and Non-Working Junk Cars for Cash
Gershow is a vehicle junkyard that purchases unwanted junk cars and non-working cars to give customers the best price for their vehicles.MEDFORD, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gershow is pleased to announce that they buy unwanted and non-working junk cars for cash, allowing owners to get rid of unwanted vehicles that don’t work without the hassle of towing them themselves. Their experienced team offers a reasonable cash price for each car and tows it to their junkyard for recycling and dismantling.
Gershow is the largest vehicle recycler in Nassau County, dismantling and recycling vehicles on-site to eliminate the middleman and provide the best value when buying unwanted junk cars from their customers. The junkyard has been owned and operated by the same family for three generations, building a long-standing reputation for quality service and the best rates for junk cars. They are a premier auto salvage company serving residents throughout Nassau County.
Gershow proudly recycles as much of each vehicle as possible, salvaging usable parts to help car owners make more cost-effective repairs. Every other vehicle part, including scrap metal, is properly recycled and disposed of to minimize the environmental impact.
Anyone interested in selling unwanted or non-working junk cars for cash can find out more by visiting the Gershow website or calling +1 (516) 204-7527.
Address: 71 Peconic Ave
City: Medford
State: NY
Zip code: 11763
+1 516-204-7527
