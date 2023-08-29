Drummond, Opioid Abatement Board announce plans to award $23 million in opioid abatement grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 28, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced that the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board plans to issue up to $23 million in opioid abatement grant awards. Under the Political Subdivisions Opioid Abatement Grants Act, eligible entities are limited to Oklahoma counties, incorporated municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts, and a public trust solely benefiting one of the aforementioned political subdivisions.

Beginning tomorrow, political subdivisions will have 30 days to send the Opioid Abatement Board a letter of intent to pursue a grant. Letters of intent to the board from eligible participants are required and will be due no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 and can be submitted by email to [email protected]. The Notice of Intent to Issue Funding Opportunity (https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/2023-08-22_...) and a form letter of intent for subdivisions’ use can also be found on the Opioid Abatement Board’s webpage or at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/letter_of_i...

This marks the first distribution of funds for the board, which was established three years ago.

Approved use of the grants includes but is not limited to: treatment and recovery programs, assistance with co-occurring disorders and mental health issues, opioid abuse education and prevention, efforts to ensure proper prescribing of opioids, and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics. The full list of approved uses can be found here: https://www.oscn.net/applications/oscn/DeliverDocument.asp?CiteID=487122

Drummond said the board is eager to distribute the money to awardees that will work to counter the opioid crisis.

“Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic continues to exact a devastating toll on our people, he said. “Addiction and abuse do not discriminate. Oklahomans of all walks are threatened by the menace of opioids, particularly fentanyl. It is critical that we maximize these available funds by getting them to where they can be most effective.”

The total number of grants awarded and amounts for each one, including any caps, are anticipated to be determined based on the number of letters of intent submitted in total and by each category of eligible political subdivisions. Once the window for submitting letters of intent has closed, the Opioid Abatement Board will be asked to adopt emergency rules and approve the opioid abatement grant award application and contract. The rules will include a scoring rubric for applications as well as tiers for maximum available awards. The Office of the Attorney General will also hold webinars on the application and contract process, with additional details to be released later.

About the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board

The nine-member Opioid Abatement Board is comprised of members appointed by statewide officers of the State’s executive branch, the Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore, and the Speaker of the House. The board’s mandate is to distribute opioid abatement grant awards using opioid lawsuit settlement funds.

