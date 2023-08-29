Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 100 Block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the 100 Block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest.

At approximately 7:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded money from the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/GX3pYBettg0

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.