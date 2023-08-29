Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 100 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Friday, August 25, 2023, in the 100 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:00 pm, the victim was making a food delivery when four suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects all held their hands to their sides in a way that made the victim believe they were armed. They demanded property from the victim, including the victim’s keys, and used the keys to take the victim’s car. They crashed the car into a parked car shortly down the road and fled on foot. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, August 25, 2023, two 15-year-old juvenile males, of Northeast, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear) and First-degree Theft of Auto.

 

