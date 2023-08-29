Fitness Equipment Home & Gym Training Market Worth USD 157.6261 Billion by 2030 Globally, At a CAGR of 5.86%, Says Market Research Future

Fitness Equipment Home & Gym Training Market Research Report: Information By Application (Residential and Commercial), Product Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment and Strength Training Equipment), Demographics (Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), Pricing (Premium/ Luxury and Mass), End User (Recreational and Professional) Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast Till 2030

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Fitness Equipment Home & Gym Training Market Research Report Information By Application, By Product Type, By Demographics, By Pricing, By End User, By Distribution Channel, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market is projected to expand up to USD 157.6261 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

Drivers

Rising Inclination towards Digital Technology to Boost Market Growth

The rising inclination towards digital technology will boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, fitness trackers, which are today's pedometers, make up the next-generation of wearable fitness equipment. Steps taken, the heart rate, calories burnt, and other fitness-related variables are all tracked. Wearable fitness equipment, like FitBit's range of fitness trackers, is rapidly incorporating smartwatch components, like phone notifications. Numerous options for tracking your fitness are available with smartwatches. Contrarily, fitness trackers cost less since they are less feature-rich and prioritize use over aesthetics.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 157.6261 Billion CAGR 5.86% (2023 to 2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Product Type, Demographics, Pricing, End User, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Health Awareness Among The Consumers

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global fitness equipment home and gym training market report include.

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A.

Trisport AG

Nautilus, Inc.

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

iFit Inc.

Dyaco

Anta Sports Products Limited

Life Fitness

Rogue Fitness (Coulter Ventures, LLC)

Accel Group (Tuntri New Fitness B.V.)

Opportunities

Increasing Health & Fitness Awareness to offer Robust Opportunities

More individuals are buying home gym equipment to be active and keep up their fitness levels as awareness of the value of a healthy lifestyle and fitness increases. The usage of home gym equipment has been augmented by the accessibility of online fitness courses, tutorials, and streaming platforms, enabling people to follow guided exercises from within the comfort of their homes. Demand for adaptable and customizable exercise equipment such as rowing machines, treadmills, and cardio equipment is being driven by consumers' need for products that address their individual demands and fitness objectives.

Besides, the increasing use of home gym equipment during COVID-19 epidemic is also fuelling market growth.

Restraints and Challenges

Prohibitive Price of Products to act as Market Restraint

The prohibitive price of products and space constraints may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global fitness equipment home and gym training market is bifurcated based on distribution channel, end user, pricing, demographics, product type, and application.

By application, commercial will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product type, cardiovascular training equipment will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By demographics, unisex will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By pricing, the mass segment will head the market over the forecast period.

By end user, professional will spur the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, supermarket and hypermarket will command the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Fitness Equipment Home and Gym Training Market

As per Market Research Future, the home and gym training market for fitness equipment in North America is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. A rise in disposable income, more health awareness, and government programs to encourage physical activity and good living have all contributed to an increase in demand for fitness equipment in Canada. A substantial section of the worldwide market for home and gym training fitness equipment is held by Canada, another prominent market in North America. The important companies' presence in the area also contributes to elements that are favorably influencing the expansion of the products. Icon Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Brunswick, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym, & Precor are some of the industry leaders in North America for home and gym training fitness equipment. To grow their market position and clientele, these firms are concentrating on the product innovation, the development, & strategic alliances. In addition, the market will rise further in the upcoming years for the rising demand for the home fitness equipment. To increase their market share, the key industry players are going to concentrate on product development, innovation, and collaborations.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Fitness Equipment Home and Gym Training Market

As of 2021, the home & gym training market for fitness equipment in Europe had the second-largest market share. With a higher disposable income level and a vibrant fitness culture, Germany and the UK are among the biggest markets in Europe for exercise equipment. Businesses like Life Fitness & Precor, which provide a variety of cutting-edge solutions for residential and commercial usage, are well-known in the UK market. Furthermore, there is fierce competition on the European exercise equipment industry, which is dominated by a few major firms. These companies include Precor, Technogym, Life Fitness, & NordicTrack. A variety of specialized tools and creative solutions are offered by several smaller market participants, nevertheless. For instance, firms like NordicTrack reported a 300% spike in sales of home fitness equipment during the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe. In order to keep their fitness habits during lockdowns, consumers resorted to home fitness solutions, and many of them discovered the comfort of working out at home. Additionally, the increased health consciousness in other European nations helped the product develop. The Nordic nations, which include Sweden, Norway, & Denmark, have a vibrant exercise culture and are among Europe's top purchasers of fitness gear. Swedish-based NordicTrack provides a variety of home exercise products, including treadmills, ellipticals, & stationary cycles, that are well-liked in the area.

