Health Espresso helps Ontario Health East expand its Successful Virtual Urgent Care Clinic to serve 3.8 mil. residents
The Health Espresso team is proud to provide the innovative technology and required support to power Ontario’s Health East’s, collaborative virtual urgent care clinic”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Espresso is pleased to announce the scaling of the East Region Virtual Care Clinic (ERVCC) to provide access to care to the 3.8 million residents of the Ontario Health east region. The Ontario Health-funded program is designed to deliver Nurse Practitioner-led virtual care to non-emergent patients, reducing ED wait times and delivering comprehensive and convenient care to patients.
The ERVCC builds on the success of the Virtual Urgent Care Clinic (Urgent Care Durham) pilot project launched during the pandemic (2021). The pilot was in support of diverting non-emergency room appropriate visits (CTAS 4 and 5 ) to the proper care in the community by Primary Care (family physicians and nurse practitioners). The pilot quickly gained momentum and grew from 200 patient visits per month to over 2500 visits at its peak.
The pilot’s exemplary success was recognized by OntarioMD with two Luminary Awards, one to the project’s Medical Director, Dr. Lubna Tirmizi and another to the Lakeridge Health Team.
The Health Espresso team is thrilled to provide customized online intake and registration process. After which an automated hybrid triage system directs patients to either an in-person emergency department or primary care in the community or a virtual visit by a primary care Nurse Practitioner. The vision of this initiative is to work in alignment with all Ontario Health Teams partners and integrative care initiatives.
Health Espresso strives to support a cost-effective and sustainable approach for patients to access care in their own medical neighborhoods where possible. Hoping to build partnerships and make workflow more efficient for all levels of providers in homecare, primary care, and community.
Certified by the Ontario Telehealth Network (OTN) and powered by artificial intelligence, Health Espresso’s easy-to-use mobile and web-based integrative digital solution provides a complete digital blueprint of a patient’s overall health and history, real-time vitals data, recorded notes from previous hospital visits, administered medication and more for timely, well-informed decision making by hospitals. Unlike many standalone solutions, Health Espresso’s unique broad view of a patient’s journey ensures that all Ontario Health East healthcare teams have access to the same information with patient’s consent.
With access to patient records, high-quality imaging and analysis tools and built-in messaging and video for live, secure communication between physicians and patients, Health Espresso provides vital interoperable, digital integration that benefits not only VUCC for triaging patients but also for health care providers to deliver access to virtual care — especially for patients with mobility issues or living in remote or Indigenous communities.
“The Health Espresso team is proud to provide the innovative technology and required support to power Ontario’s Health East’s, collaborative virtual urgent care clinic”. Says Rick Menassa, CEO.
“We’re additionally excited to extend additional features such as remote wound care, remote patient monitoring, senior and mental health assessments, our embedded, certified, secure messaging and video telemedicine tool to better serve remote and indigenous communities delivering on health equity and accessibility”, says Menassa.”
The virtual online clinic is available to all residents of Ontario Ministry of Health’s East Region.
The clinic operates 7 days a week from 1:00pm – 9:00pm. Patients can access the virtual clinic by registering at www.virtualcareontario.ca or 1-888-684-1999.
About Health Espresso
Health Espresso provides a collaborative, patient-centred platform for Allied Health professionals, Primary Physicians and Hospitals for a “One Patient, One Record, One Care Plan” approach to care, reducing service overlaps and gaps.
Starting with a digital patient profile and digital care plan, Health Espresso empowers health organizations to automate intake registration with optional InterRAI or wound care assessments as applicable, auto-triage, update of patient records, then, follows through with post-discharge remote patient monitoring (metrics and wounds) for better health outcomes.
Embedded government certified Secure Messaging and Video tool connects practitioners and patients for collaborative consultation resulting in informed decisions at point-of-care.
