Derby Barracks / DUI Drug Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5004117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ 1836 hours

STREET: Lake St

TOWN: Barton, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Morin

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: MKZ

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Lake St in Barton for a single vehicle crash into a cement wall. The operator identified himself as Ronald Morin was the operator. Investigation revealed Morin went across the opposing lane of traffic and crashed into a cement retaining wall. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Morin was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drug. Morin was later released with a citation to appear in court.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

