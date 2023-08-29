Derby Barracks / DUI Drug Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5004117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ 1836 hours
STREET: Lake St
TOWN: Barton, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronald Morin
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: MKZ
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Lake St in Barton for a single vehicle crash into a cement wall. The operator identified himself as Ronald Morin was the operator. Investigation revealed Morin went across the opposing lane of traffic and crashed into a cement retaining wall. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Morin was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drug. Morin was later released with a citation to appear in court.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881