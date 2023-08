WVDOH: Over 100 Slide Repairs Completed Across West Virginia in 2023 and Over 50 Scheduled

With the summer construction season well underway, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) continues to repair slips and slides throughout the Mountain State. Gov. Jim Justice and Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., have placed a special emphasis on taking care of the state’s secondary roads and making the WVDOH a true maintenance organization, not just building and paving roads and bridges but taking care of them so they will last as long as possible for the people of West Virginia. Tracking, monitoring and repairing slides on roads is part of that process. “Every slide we see is a little different,” said WVDOH District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “We use a similar approach to evaluate each one and determine the best method to correct it.” On McComas Road and 4-H Camp Road in Cabell County contractors are using soil nails to stabilize two slides as part of the WVDOH continuing maintenance program. To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH must evaluate each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term, providing the best value to taxpayers while keeping them safe on the roads. This evaluation takes time, but ensures that the project goes smoothly once on the ground construction begins. Depending on how serious a slide is, Pennington said it could take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a few months to design a project to correct it. One option is building a piling wall – basically a concrete retaining wall secured by steel beams sunk deep into the ground – to stop the earth from moving underneath a road. On McComas Road, designers chose to address the slide with soil nails, because utilities located alongside the road would have made it difficult to sink steel pilings.