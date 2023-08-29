Submit Release
WVDOT: Division of Highways and Turnpike clean up following flooding

The additional rain on Monday, August 28, 2023, in the same area of Kanawha County impacted Little Creek Road, Bradley Fork Road, Winifrede Hollow Road, Witcher Creek Road, Cooper Hollow Road, Slaughters Creek Road, and US 60 at Belle. Mudslides closed US 60 in Cedar Grove and the West Virginia Turnpike near Chelyan. As of 11 a.m. Monday, one lane is open each direction on US 60 in Cedar Grove.

Crews are trying to keep culverts clear and waiting for water to recede to assess further damage.

“Anything we can get to we’re out cleaning up to keep roads open,” said Kathy Rushworth, P.E., District 1 Maintenance Engineer. “It’s just a freak of nature that this happened two days in a row.”

