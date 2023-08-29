Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Assault & Interference with access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5003373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2023 @ 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Road, Cornwall, VT

VIOLATION(s):

 

-1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 

-Interference with access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Brad-Leigh Grace

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/27/2023 at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a reported domestic assault that had occurred on 8/2/2023 at approximately 2100 hours.

 

Investigation revealed Brad-Leigh Grace (28) of Cornwall, VT, had threatened a domestic partner with a deadly weapon. While doing so, Grace interfered with that domestic partner’s access to emergency services.

 

On 8/28/2023 at 2000 hours, Grace turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks without incident. Grace was processed and later released on conditions with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/2023 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

