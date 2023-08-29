Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,687 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant x2

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5003386

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/28/23, 1804 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elder Hill Road, Lincoln

 

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2

 

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Jimmo

 

AGE: 38

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 8/28/23 at approximately 1804 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence located on Elder Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. While on scene, Troopers located Jacob Jimmo (38) of Lincoln, VT, who was known to have two active arrest warrants. Jimmo was placed under arrest and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail for each of the two warrants.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: $200 x2

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more