New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/28/23, 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elder Hill Road, Lincoln

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2

ACCUSED: Jacob Jimmo

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/28/23 at approximately 1804 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence located on Elder Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. While on scene, Troopers located Jacob Jimmo (38) of Lincoln, VT, who was known to have two active arrest warrants. Jimmo was placed under arrest and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail for each of the two warrants.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200 x2

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.