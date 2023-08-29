New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5003386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/28/23, 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elder Hill Road, Lincoln
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2
ACCUSED: Jacob Jimmo
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/28/23 at approximately 1804 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence located on Elder Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. While on scene, Troopers located Jacob Jimmo (38) of Lincoln, VT, who was known to have two active arrest warrants. Jimmo was placed under arrest and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail for each of the two warrants.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200 x2
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.