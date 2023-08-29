Idlewild Wildlife Area forest management plan topic of Sept. 21 open house

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house for the neighbors of Idlewild Wildlife Area and others interested in the public area to discuss forest management plans on Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the Floyd Community Center at 706 Fairfield Street, in Floyd.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with forestry and wildlife management staff on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.