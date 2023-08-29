Open house to discuss Barber Creek and Wapsi Wildlife Areas forest wildlife stewardship plans

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold an open house on Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Conservation Board office, 2308 255th St., just south of Grand Mound, to discuss the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plans for both areas. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resources on the wildlife areas.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Barber Creek and Wapsi wildlife areas with the public.