DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discussed Deep Drilling Challenges with Geothermal Expert

Dr. Horacio Ferriz described the impact of drilling faster and deeper

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, today reported that in a recent Company podcast CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with geological engineer and university professor Dr. Horacio Ferriz about the impact of drilling faster and deeper.



During the conversation, Dr. Ferriz mentioned one of his greatest challenges while working on his Ph.D. 30 years ago. Specifically, he and his team aimed to draw up hot water lying only 1,500 feet below the Earth's surface from super hard rock. Their goal was to "flash it into steam and use it to push turbines," a concept quite similar to the science behind modern-day geothermal drilling. However, now the goal is to drill six to eight miles deep.

"There's tons of pressure and hard rock to get through, and no one's done it yet,” said DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy. “At DeepPower we're focused on a new drilling technology to allow us to drill faster through hard rock.

“This technology isn't a distant idea either,” Mr. Van Noy reported. “Recent studies show DeepPower's drilling technology can increase the drilling penetration rate by over 600%, a feat that was thought impossible 30 years ago.”

Dr. Horacio Ferriz is a geological engineer by training and the Department Chair of Geology and Professor of Applied Geology at California State University Stanislaw. He has more than 20 years of professional geologic, geotechnical, hydrogeologic, and environmental experience. Over this time period he has worked as geologic problem-solver in projects throughout the world involving water supply, civil works design, environmental engineering, solid waste management, geothermal exploration, and mineral exploration.

As an active professional engineering geologist, Dr. Ferriz has supervised geotechnical investigations, groundwater investigations, and geophysical surveys for projects in a variety of geologic settings. He is well versed in analytical and numerical hydrology and groundwater flow models, contaminant fate and transport models, geotechnical models, seismic analysis, slope stability, and dynamic deformation analysis. He is the Principal of HF Geologic Engineering, an international consulting firm, and the author of over 15 research papers dealing with the geology of Mexico and California, landfill engineering, stability analysis, and development and management of water resources.

A graduate of the prestigious School of Engineering of Mexico’s National University, and of Stanford University, Dr. Ferriz is a certified Geologic Engineer in Mexico and the United States, and in this capacity has provided support to several international projects. He is the Director of Water for the World, an educational project of California State University that has the stated goal of promoting capacity-building in the areas of development, management, and utilization of water resources. In this capacity, Dr. Ferriz first went to Ethiopia as part of a humanitarian effort to help fight poverty, and has since fell in love with the country and its people. He is an advisor to the Dams Review Team of this country, and tries to get there every other year to teach seminars on groundwater exploration, river engineering, and engineering geology applied to reservoir design and dam construction. Water for the World is also involved in development of new water resources for the city of Guadalajara, in western Mexico, so Dr. Ferriz and his students have an excuse to go do field work in one of the most beautiful areas of the world!

This podcast can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCk_y6XJPdY.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

For more information about DeepPower, Inc., please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com.

