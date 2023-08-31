The Madness of Chartrulean, Ambies-nominated sci-fi podcast, is crowdfunding for season two

The Madness of Chartrulean, coming to Kickstarter August 31

The Kickstarter launches today for the “Oppenheimer-meets-Dune” epic

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Packhowl Media, an independent audio fiction production company and Realm partner, is thrilled to announce the launch of a Kickstarter for the second season of its award-nominated political science fantasy podcast, The Madness of Chartrulean.

Showrunner H.M. Radcliff is raising funds to support the independent production, which includes an original score by award-winning composer Sean Renner (Hulu’s Das Boot, The Tobacconist) and a cast led by Aud Andrews, who received a 2023 Ambies nomination for Best Performance in a Fiction Podcast for his performance as Chartrulean.

Described as a unique fusion of Oppenheimer, Dune, and Shakespearean tragedy, its first season has been praised for its cinematic sound design, cerebral and sprawling story, and enigmatic performances from more than 50 voice actors.

“Chartrulean is a one-of-a-kind audio adventure,” said Nick Prufer, Founder and Chief Content Officer of Apollo Podcasts. “It raises the bar of production with its incredibly detailed sound design, breathtaking character development, and a story that will keep you guessing.”

The show was an official selection for prestigious web festivals including L.A. Web Fest and the Baltimore Next Media Web Fest. Its second season will be its first as a Realm partner.

"This ambitious audio drama, with its captivating fusion of Shakespearean tragedy, dark fantasy, and classic sci-fi elements, seamlessly aligns with Realm's commitment to delivering immersive and captivating storytelling,” says Krystle Waters, Network Lead at Realm. “We can’t wait to introduce the new season to our dedicated Realm listeners."

Set on the fictional planet of Arcas, The Madness of Chartrulean follows Chartrulean, a failed messiah battling cosmic forces against the backdrop of technology, religion, war, politics, and ecology. The second season takes Chartrulean to the desert city of Idrica, where he is accompanied by Havelion, his protege, and Sophrosyne Starbringer, a princess on a parallel quest for self-discovery.

The Kickstarter campaign, running from August 31 to October 1, seeks to raise funds for the production and will offer backers the chance to be a part of the production process, with early releases, VIP access, and limited merchandise available exclusively to supporters.

For more information and to support the Kickstarter campaign, visit chartrulean.com. You can listen to Vol. 1 on most popular podcast platforms, and subscribers on Apollo (mobile app) gain access to ad-free episodes, deleted scenes, and supercuts. Sean Renner's original soundtrack is streaming on most music platforms.

About Packhowl Media:

Packhowl Media is an independent production company committed to creating high-quality audio fiction. It aims to amplify the voices of marginalized creators and build a thriving community of independent audio fiction enthusiasts. Its award-nominated lineup of shows includes The Madness of Chartrulean and The Nebulous Saga.

About H.M. Radcliff:

H.M. Radcliff is the visionary behind The Madness of Chartrulean and the director of Packhowl Media. Inspired to break free from the constraints of traditional film and video production, Radcliff embraced podcasting as a creative outlet. As a staunch advocate of independent art, Radcliff strives to create impactful stories and unite creators under one roof to amplify each other's work.

About the music:

The score is composed by Sean Renner, whose film and television credits include all three seasons of the Sky TV/Hulu television series Das Boot, nominated for 9 German Television Academy awards including “Best Music,” as well as the feature film The Tobacconist (2019), for which he was nominated for a Jerry Goldsmith Award for the song “Underwater.” The score was recorded with the Invoke Sound string quartet from Austin, TX.

Reviews:

“By far the most intriguing science fiction series since the Expanse… It has the grandness and lore of Dune combined with the great poetic stylings of the Greek classics.”

-User review by Steve Foot, Audible

“The creators of TMoC have absolutely mastered cinematic sci-fi audio drama… From the first minute, the show genuinely sounds other-worldly and it makes the complex, meticulous world building so believable.”

-AMC

“The ethereal music, the excellent sound design, the brilliant performances all make this an outstanding immersive experience.”

-Obosman