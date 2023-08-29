Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,699 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Senate Leader Agreement

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following the announcement by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) that Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) will serve as the Pro Tem Designee, with a transition to be announced in 2024:

“Jennifer and I are deeply grateful to Pro Tem Atkins for her tremendous leadership and partnership these past four years, and for her friendship. Through immense challenges and opportunities, Toni has been steadfast in her commitment to working Californians, civil rights, and the environment, and I’m glad that our work together will continue in the months ahead. I thank Toni for her decades of service to the people of our state and know this won’t be the last we see of her in public service.

“Senator McGuire is a proven leader who has been a tireless champion for communities ravaged by wildfire, expanding educational opportunities, building affordable housing, addressing homelessness, and other priorities for everyday Californians. I congratulate him on this new role and look forward to the important work ahead with the Senate to continue tackling our current challenges and building a brighter future for all Californians.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Senate Leader Agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more