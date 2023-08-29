UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent and Officers, Provides Additional Details on Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Jersey City on August 27

TRENTON – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Andrew Washington, 52, of Jersey City, sustained fatal injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, emergency medical services responded to Mr. Washington’s residence on Randolph Avenue shortly after 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they requested the assistance of the Jersey City Police Department. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Jersey City PD patrol officers arrived and attempted to communicate with Mr. Washington. He refused to open his apartment door and remained inside. Officers attempted to establish a line of communication with Mr. Washington to no avail. Patrol officers then requested the Jersey City Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

At approximately 2:56 p.m., Jersey City Police ESU officers arrived on scene. Officers attempted to communicate with Mr. Washington through the closed apartment door for more than thirty minutes.

At approximately 3:28 p.m., ESU members forced open the door to Mr. Washington’s apartment. Mr. Washington immediately advanced toward the officers in the hallway/stairwell. ESU Officer Felix DeJesus deployed a Conducted Energy Device, or stun gun. ESU Officer Stephen Gigante discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Washington two times. Law enforcement recovered a knife near Mr. Washington.

Mr. Washington was treated by EMS, who transported him to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:47 pm.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

In any fatal police encounter under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, pursuant to Independent Prosecutor Directive 2019-4, the OAG presumptively makes available video footage captured by officers’ body-worn cameras and police vehicle dashboard cameras (when applicable) once the initial investigation is substantially complete — meaning investigators have completed interviews of all available material witnesses and the physical and documentary evidence most relevant to the case has been gathered.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

# # #