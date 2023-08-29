NEWS RELEASE: CANCELLATION OF MONTHLY SIREN AND EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM TEST FOR SEPTEMBER 2023

HONOLULU — The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System has been canceled for September 2023.

The test had been scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

However, that time and date are within 15 minutes of a planned moment of worldwide prayer and remembrance for those killed or missing in the Maui wildfires.

Out of concern and recognition that sounding the sirens could disrupt the observance and cause distress, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will not conduct the September siren test.

Maintenance and repair work on the siren system will continue as usual, and the next siren test will be conducted on the regularly scheduled date, Monday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The regularly scheduled test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System will be conducted as usual, as required by the Federal Communications Commission. The Live Audio Broadcast test is normally conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with the Hawai‘i broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the broadcast test.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information may be found in the front section of telephone directories in most counties as well as online in the “Get Ready” section of ready.hawaii.gov. For the latest information from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), or to sign up for county alerts, visitready.hawaii.gov.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Weintraub

Communication Director

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]

808-620-5417