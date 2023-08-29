Bronx Car Accident Attorney Glenn A. Herman Discusses - How You Can Obtain Money Damages

Bronx Car Accident Attorneys Herman & Herman, PC Explains Can You Obtain Money Damages In A Single Vehicle Accident in NYC?

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting for 59% of road fatalities in the state of New York, single-vehicle accidents are one of the deadliest kinds of car crashes. Although the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is usually considered responsible for a single-vehicle accident, there are some cases where another party may be at fault. In this article, Bronx car accident attorneys Glenn and Robin Herman explain how single-vehicle accident victims may be able to claim compensation from another party for their injuries in New York.

What is a Single-Vehicle Accident?

A single-vehicle accident is an accident that involves just one car. Examples of single-vehicle accidents include:

Being cut off by another vehicle and having a crash

Hitting a tree

Hitting a telephone pole, guardrail, or other infrastructure

Hitting a large animal such as a deer

A vehicle rollover

Swerving off of the road

Common Injuries in Single Vehicle Accidents

Single-vehicle accidents are the cause of hundreds of traffic deaths in New York each year. In non-fatal cases, they can cause injuries such as:

Spinal cord injuries

Whiplash

Traumatic brain injuries

Concussions

Internal bleeding

Internal organ injuries

Broken and fractured bones

Punctures, abrasions, and lacerations

Can A Party Other Than The Driver Be Liable for a Single-Vehicle Accident?

In most cases, the driver in the collision is considered responsible for a single-vehicle accident. Factors such as distracted, drowsy, or drunk driving often cause single-vehicle accidents. However, if another party’s negligence causes the driver to swerve off of the road or otherwise leads to the accident, the injured driver may be able to seek money damages for their injuries from the other party. This might occur in situations such as:

The driver swerved to avoid another driver acting negligently on the road.

The driver was run off the road by an aggressive driver.

Poorly maintained roads caused the accident.

Other road hazards such as debris caused the accident.

A vehicle defect caused the accident.

Personal Injury Compensation for NYC Single-Vehicle Accidents

If you can successfully show that another party, such as another driver, an entity responsible for road maintenance, or the manufacturer of your vehicle, was responsible for the accident, and that the accident caused severe injuries, you may be able to claim money damages.. However, proving that another part is liable for your injuries and even locating the at-fault party can be difficult in single-vehicle accident cases. For this reason, it is important to consult with an experienced personal injury attorney to explore your options.



