PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony of the The Project for Construction of Safe House in Apolima Island Under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

The community of Apolima Island will now have a safe house that stands as a symbol of support and cooperation between Japan and Samoa in fostering resilience against climate change and natural disasters.

The project was largely funded with a grant of USD176,878 (approximately SAT468,000) through Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke handed over the new community safe house earlier today (29 August) to the Community Village Council in the presence of the community members and distinguished guests.

The safe house, equipped with one large room, two small rooms, a storage area, a kitchen, four toilets and shower rooms and a 3.5kilolitre water supply structure stands ready to provide refuge during unpredictable natural disasters such as tropical cyclones.

Japan’s GGP programme embodies Japan’s commitment to fostering human security and addressing the specific needs of communities since its inception in 1991. Since then, a total of 224 completed projects at the total value of approximately SAT42,000,000.

