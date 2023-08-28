President hails significance of Singaporean PM’s visit

VIETNAM, August 28 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has hailed the significance of the ongoing Việt Nam visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, saying that it creates a new driving force to lift bilateral ties to a greater height.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for the Singaporean leader, President Thưởng said his visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.

He expressed his belief that Singapore will continue growing dynamically and achieve the "Green Plan 2030” soon, toward building a harmonious and increasingly prosperous society.

On the occasion, the host extended his regards to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

PM Lee, for his part, affirmed that Singapore always values and wishes to strengthen its strategic partnership with Vietnam. He also welcomed the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a new level in the near future.

Informing the host about the success of his talks with the Vietnamese counterpart and the signing of seven cooperation agreements on this occasion, he stressed that Singapore welcomes the upgrade of the connectivity framework agreement between the two economies, as well as the expansion of cooperation in energy and human resources development.

Việt Nam is a highly promising partner of Singapore in the region, he said. He also agreed to enhance the sharing of experience in economic management, urban management and human resources development.

On the back of achievements in bilateral ties over the past five decades, especially in economy, national defence-security, education and training, the two leaders vowed to effectively deploy the partnership in digital economy - green economy, which was established in February.

They welcomed the facilitation of exchanges and interactions at all levels across all channels, including the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly; implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms effectively, especially the ministerial mechanism on connecting the two economies.

The two sides also underscored the importance of expanding the successful Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model and strengthening educational collaboration while fostering people-to-people exchanges, especially among young generations of both countries.

Apart from advancing traditional areas of cooperation, the leaders pledged to intensify joint work in new fields, such as innovation, clean energy, just energy transition, digital transformation and talent exchange for innovation.

On global and regional issues, they concurred that amid the complex and uncertain developments in the world, both sides should uphold their shared stance and offer mutual support for peace, stability, cooperation and development.

They also affirmed the significance of maintaining ASEAN solidarity and common stance on important global and regional issues, including the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue. — VNS