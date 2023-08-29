Disaster Recovery Centers Open Across Cook County

CHICAGO – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open Tuesday, Aug. 29 in four Cook County locations to help residents kickstart their recovery after the June 29 – July 2 storms and flood. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The centers are located at:

Washington Square Mall (Austin North)

Washington Square Mall Hours: Mon-Sun 7a.m.-7p.m.

4851 West North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639​​

Morton College (Cicero)

Morton College Hours: Mon-Sat 7a.m.-7p.m.

3801 South Central Ave. Closed Sundays

Cicero, IL 60804

Columbus Square Fieldhouse (Austin South)

Columbus Park Fieldhouse Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

500 South Central Ave. Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chicago, IL 60644 Closed Sundays

Labor Day 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Berwyn Grove Ave Parking Garage (Berwyn)

Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage Hours: Mon-Sun 7a.m.-7p.m.

3310 Grove Ave.

Berwyn, IL 60402​​

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers; at the Cicero location, it is in front and behind the building.

Additional centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.