President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Burns Paiute Tribe

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Burns Paiute Tribe to supplement response and recovery efforts due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from June 11-12, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Burns Paiute Tribe.

Mr. Toney L. Raines has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

