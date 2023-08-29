Webinar Set to Help Arts and Culture Sector Recover from July Storms

The Heritage Emergency National Task Force will present a webinar to help Vermont cultural institutions and arts organizations recover from damage caused by the July 7-17, 2023, severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The webinar, requested by the Vermont Arts & Culture Disaster and Resilience Network, will be offered via Zoom from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. It is titled “Navigating Public Assistance for the Arts & Culture Sector.”

Federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program is available for the arts and culture sector. The webinar will help demystify the PA process and explain how funding can help organizations recover. It will explain:

The PA process as it applies specifically to the arts and culture sector.

Why you need to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan before applying for FEMA Public Assistance.

The assistance available through SBA.

Measures you may have taken, or plan to take, that may be eligible for reimbursement through FEMA PA.

Deadlines for applying for aid: SBA – Sept. 12 FEMA PA – Oct. 12

Points of contact to answer any questions as you apply for PA funding.

Speakers will include representatives from FEMA’s PA program and SBA. The webinar will end with a question-and-answer session.

There is no need to register for the webinar. To join, use the link below:

https://smithsonian.zoom.us/j/84008140714?pwd=WTV4S20wUzlQZzgvdUZtcHBlb3Q5dz09

Meeting ID: 840 0814 0714

Passcode: 067749

If you have questions, contact Task Force Coordinator Lori Foley at fema-hentf@fema.dhs.gov.

FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 62 national service organizations and federal agencies, to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.

In addition to the webinar, FEMA and the Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will continue their local demonstrations on how to safely handle and salvage damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.

Preservation specialists will share ways on how to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures at the following dates at these Disaster Recovery Center locations:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 28 through Sept. 2, at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 28 through Sept. 2, at Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647

If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures | FEMA.gov.