Home Task Outsourcing Platform, TidyTask, Announces First Franchise Sold

The chore-delegation company will land in Daytona Beach, Florida for its first franchise territory and is currently in operation
We are looking to partner with owners that have a desire to be a part of the growth and development of the TidyTask brand...”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TidyTask, a Colorado-based company that has made the lives of hundreds of people easier thanks to its proprietary chore-outsourcing platform, has just announced its first franchise sold. The very first franchise is owned by Michael Moore covering the Daytona Beach area in Florida.
— Carl Dupper, founder of TidyTask
“Michael is such a natural fit for ownership of a TidyTask Franchise. He’s a natural leader, has a strong business, management, and operations background, and he strongly believes in over-delivering for customers,” stated Carl Dupper, the visionary and founder of the brand. “Most importantly, Michael demonstrates strong character, work ethic, and integrity. I am so confident in Michael and look forward to seeing his success and growth in Daytona Beach!”
TidyTask is a unique company that provides commercial and residential cleaning, dry-cleaning, and laundry services to its customers through an easy-to-use app, The TidyTask App. The company just launched its franchise sales this year and has quickly gained momentum in the marketplace.
“Franchising TidyTask in Daytona Beach is an exciting first step in a multi-year plan to bring convenient chore-delegation to families across the United States,” Dupper commented. “We are over-the-moon to be working with Michael to help the residents of Daytona Beach spend their time doing what matters!”
As a matter of fact, one Harvard Professor even argues that freeing up time by outsourcing chores can make a person “$18,000 happier”, which TidyTask points out on its franchise website. The company is seeking new franchise partners to spread the joy, offering a full training program, ongoing support, marketing essentials, software access, and other perks to its franchisees.
“Over the next 12 months we are looking to expand into 4 to 5 new territories with strategic owners with strong backgrounds,” pointed out Dupper. “We are looking to partner with owners that have a desire to be a part of the growth and development of the TidyTask brand…owners that want to get in on the ‘ground-level’ of a company that plans to transform the home service business in America and has the operational and technological backbone to do it.”
The future is bright for TidyTask and Dupper and his team have big goals for the task-delegation brand.
“In the next 5 years we plan to have a presence in all major US markets and be known as America’s most convenient home service brand,” said Dupper.
TidyTask welcomes interested franchise buyers to visit its website for more details at www.tidytaskfranchise.com.
ABOUT TidyTask
TidyTask is a unique chore-delegation platform for commercial and residential clientele to easily outsource cleaning, dry cleaning, and laundry tasks. The brand utilizes proprietary software that makes scheduling simple and easy to manage. To learn more about TidyTask, visit www.tidytask.com or find out more about owning a TidyTask at www.tidytaskfranchise.com.
