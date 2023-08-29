PocketGamer.biz Competes for Listeners’ Choice Honor at British Podcast Awards
As the global gaming industry sees explosive growth, the top mobile gaming podcast earns new recognition.SIEGBURG, GERMANY, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming, a global industry now making more money than the music and movie industries combined, spans mobile and web and unites hundreds of millions of players, enthusiasts and creators. Growth is pegged to hit $321 billion by 2026, but competition for players will skyrocket, creating a critical need for developers and studios to stay on top of the industry’s latest developments.
The PocketGamer.biz Podcast—a weekly podcast show laser-focused on the business of gaming—meets that need with edgy and educational interviews with the visionaries, innovators and indie developers powering the mobile gaming sector at all levels. The series enjoys a large and loyal following, fans who have nominated the podcast for the popular Listeners’ Choice honor at the 2023 British Podcast Awards.
Across three seasons and more than 40 episodes, the PocketGamer.biz Podcast has expanded on the content of PocketGamer.biz, the leading B2B site for the mobile and handheld games industry. The show is co-hosted by Peggy Anne Salz, writer, futurist, content strategist, and CEO of MobileGroove, and Brian Baglow, the managing editor at PocketGamer.biz, founder of the Scottish Games Network and Scottish Games Week. Together, they interview the people shaping the future of mobile games.
Loyal listeners of PocketGamer.biz have recently nominated the podcast for the 2023 Listeners’ Choice Award, an important honor in the British podcasting field. Established in 2017, the British Podcast Awards highlight the year’s best podcasts made for Great Britain across a wide range of topics and formats.
“From what it takes to reach and acquire players for your games to crafting experiences to keep players coming back, our podcast guests make it real with their sharp wit and actionable insights,” said co-host Peggy Anne Salz. “We’re thrilled to be a one-stop destination for edgy ideas and practical education, and it’s even more impressive that our fans have made the call and nominated us for the Listeners’ Choice award. A win would further validate our work to shine a light on this vital industry.”
Said co-host Brian Baglow, “The one constant in the global games industry is change. The challenges facing game developers, creators, and publishers have shifted seismically. Making great games is no longer enough; developers now need to know about user acquisition, monetization, analytics, live ops, and more. The PocketGamer.biz podcast allows us to speak to the people at the cutting edge of the games ecosystem and share their experience and expertise with listeners. Plus, it’s videogames, so it’s a whole lot of fun.”
The PocketGamer.biz Podcast is a property of the Pocket Gamer brand, owned by Steel Media Ltd. Dave Bradley, Steel Media’s COO, said, “The podcast does a tremendous job of leveraging the extensive network of contacts and connections of the PocketGamer.biz site. Our dynamic hosts, Peggy and Brian, are experts at sharing insider know-how with a broad audience in a fun yet professional way. We encourage everyone involved in gaming—not only industry professionals, but gaming enthusiasts—to go to the British Podcast Awards site and vote for the PocketGamer.biz Podcast by 5th September.”
Listeners can vote by entering the Pocketgamer.biz Podcast name on the Listeners’ Choice voting page. Voting closes September 5, 2023.
About PocketGamer.biz
The Pocketgamer.biz Podcast is produced by Pocket Gamer, the leading media brand in mobile games since its launch in 2006. The Pocket Gamer family of consumer and B2B properties includes the original PocketGamer.com community site for gamers, as well as the B2B-focused PocketGamer.biz, BeyondGames.Biz, PCGamesInsider.biz, and BlockchainGamer.biz. PocketGamer.biz is an essential resource for people in the booming field of mobile and handheld games, with news, features, interviews, profiles, event listings, career opportunities, and more. PocketGamer.biz also produces the Mobile Games Awards, the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list, and the Pocket Gamer Connects event series. The next Pocket Gamer Connects conference for the games industry will take place in Helsinki on September 12 and 13. The Pocket Gamer brand is owned by the UK-based consumer and B2B technology publisher and events company Steel Media.
