CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Roblox Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – RBLX

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) (NYSE: RBLX) breached their fiduciary duties to Roblox and its shareholders. If you are a Roblox shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Roblox’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Roblox in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Roblox, and whether Roblox and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.”

If you are a Roblox shareholder, you may have legal claims against Roblox’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 West Broadway, Suite 3300
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


