Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 8:10 AM PST. Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events .

