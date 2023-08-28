Submit Release
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 8:10 AM PST. Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 Million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com


Primary Logo

