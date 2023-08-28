B2Gold Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”).



The DRIP will provide B2Gold shareholders residing in Canada and the United States, subject to the Company filing a registration statement in the United States, with the opportunity to have the cash dividends declared on all or some of their common shares automatically reinvested into additional common shares of the Company (the “Reinvestment Shares”) on an ongoing basis. Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not affect shareholders’ cash dividends unless they elect to participate in the DRIP. Dividends are only payable as and when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors.

The benefits of enrolling in the DRIP include the:

convenience of automatic reinvestment of dividends into Reinvestment Shares;

flexibility to enroll some or all common shares in the DRIP; and

ability to acquire Reinvestment Shares without paying any brokerage fees.



Participants in the DRIP will acquire Reinvestment Shares issued from the Company’s treasury (a “Treasury Purchase”) at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding a dividend payment date, subject to a possible discount, in the Company’s sole discretion, of up to 5% (the “Average Market Price”).

Only future dividends declared after the date hereof by B2Gold will be eligible for reinvestment in the DRIP.

To participate in the DRIP, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the “Agent”) by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the fifth business day before a dividend record date. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares to inquire about the applicable requirements, enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the DRIP. Due to administrative policies of The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), in order to make an election under the DRIP, beneficial shareholders that hold their common shares through a DTC participant broker, will need to either cause their broker to withdraw their shares from DTC and deposit them with the Clearing and Depository Services, Inc.; or (ii) cause their broker to register such shares directly in the name of such beneficial shareholder. Such actions would need to be completed with sufficient time to deliver elections prior to applicable deadlines as set forth in the DRIP.

The Company will be responsible for all administrative costs of the DRIP, including any brokerage commissions or the fees or other expenses of the Agent payable in connection with the acquisition of Reinvestment Shares under the DRIP. Participants are responsible for applicable brokerage commissions in connection with the sale of fractional Reinvestment Shares if they elect to terminate their participation in the DRIP. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP through their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary should consult that intermediary to confirm what fees, if any, the nominee may charge to enroll in the DRIP on their behalf or whether the nominee’s policies might result in any costs otherwise becoming payable by the beneficial shareholder.

Participation in the DRIP does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in Reinvestment Shares or applicable withholding tax obligations. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the DRIP having regard to their particular circumstances.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Participation in the DRIP in the United States may only be made pursuant to a prospectus and no offer to sell securities in the United States is being made in this news release. The Company intends to file a registration statement relating to the DRIP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and, when filed, electronic copies may be obtained under the Company’s profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov/EDGAR or by contacting the Company using the contact information below.

The foregoing is a summary of the key attributes of the DRIP. A complete copy of the DRIP and the enrollment form will be available on the Agent’s website at www.investorcentre.com. Shareholders should carefully read the complete text of the DRIP before making any decisions regarding their participation in the DRIP. For more information on how to enroll for registered shareholders or any other inquiries, contact the Agent at +1 (800) 564-6253 (North America) or +1 (514) 982-7555 (outside North America) or through the Agent’s website at www.investorcentre.com/service.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines as well as numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

