Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,691 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT to host ribbon cutting ceremony for I-80 Winter Freight Project

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to celebrate the completion of the Interstate 80 Winter Freight/BUILD project.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Quealy Dome truck parking lot at mile marker 290 on I-80.

The purpose of the project is to provide safe areas for commercial drivers to rest or wait out winter storms and closures. The project also includes added truck passing lanes to increase motorist safety and improve traffic flow on steep inclines.

New truck parking from the project is focused on I-80, specifically at Quealy Dome at mile marker 290 and Fort Steele Rest Area at mile marker 228, totaling to nearly 200 spaces. The truck climbing lanes are located at Halleck Ridge, between mile markers 250.5-252.5 in the eastbound lanes, and at Cooper Cove, between mile markers 279.5-281.5 in the westbound lanes.

Other features included in this project are 12 miles of wildlife fencing near Halleck Ridge, more than 6 miles of pavement preservation overlay, and a new salt/sand storage building at Quealy Dome.

WYDOT applied for and received a federal BUILD grant for $20 million in 2018. The total project budget was $34 million, which included a state match. Simon Contractors was awarded the bid in 2020, and began work that fall.

The completion date for the project is fall of 2023. 

You just read:

WYDOT to host ribbon cutting ceremony for I-80 Winter Freight Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more