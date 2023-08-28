Submit Release
Pål Jonson to attend defence ministers meeting in Toledo

SWEDEN, August 28 - The defence ministers of the EU Member States will gather for an informal meeting in Toledo, Spain on 29–30 August. The meeting will focus on EU military support to Ukraine.

The defence ministers are expected to discuss topics including assistance under the European Peace Facility, support in the form of artillery ammunition, and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. 

The long-term regional and global consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine will also be discussed, along with EU missions and operations in the Western Balkans and Africa, and development of the EU’s rapid reaction capability.

Prior to their informal meeting, Mr Jonson and his European colleagues will attend a European Union Satellite Centre board meeting.

