Eguana Announces Date for Q2 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) will post its financial results for its second quarter, ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday August 29, 2023. Eguana management will also host a conference call on Tuesday August 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. eastern time (EDT) to discuss the results, provide a business update, and hold a question and answer period. Registration in advance is required.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

To ensure the conference begins in a timely manner please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time to register.

Date: August 29, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM EDT Webcast Access:



https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eguanatechnology2023q2.html Telephone Access:



Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610



International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid-edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions, from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self- consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech.

Company Inquiries

Justin Holland

CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.

+1.416.728.7635

Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

