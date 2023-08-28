Governor issues statement on Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon regulations for distributing $3.95 billion in assistance to wildfire victims 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following FEMA’s release of regulations governing the distribution of nearly $4 billion in direct assistance to those affected by the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire:

“In the summer of 2022, we saw livelihoods destroyed, families displaced, and homes lived in for generations burned to the ground by a wildfire caused by the federal government.

Today, the thousands of New Mexicans affected by the worst wildfire in our state’s history are significantly closer to being made whole, knowing that meaningful, direct relief from the federal government is finally on the way. The $3.95 billion in funding spearheaded by Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is crucial to helping New Mexicans rebuild their lives and communities.

“I was also glad to see the federal government incorporate many of the recommendations of my administration and affected New Mexicans, including fully compensating victims for reforestation and revegetation and extending the window for compensation for mental health treatment and conditions. I urge New Mexicans to apply for this relief.

“Now, the federal government must focus on getting these resources out as quickly as possible to the New Mexicans affected by the fire with an eye on cutting through red tape and making this process as easy as possible for those seeking funding. I will continue to hold FEMA accountable for their role in the worst disaster in our state’s history.”