Lehigh Valley Minority-Owned Distillery to Receive $175,000 Investment to Expand

August 28, 2023 − This Life Forever Inc., located in Allentown, will receive $175,000 from the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority to aid in the distillery’s expansion plan.

“Investing in small businesses is pivotal to the Lehigh Valley’s success,” said Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton). “We are a community made up of small businesses, 90% of our local businesses have fewer than 20 employees. This Life Forever Inc.’s expansion will add jobs and continued growth to the Lehigh Valley.”

The distillery plans to use the funds to purchase additional machinery and equipment, as well as support the expansion of the business. The distillery currently produces Mishka premium vodka and plans to add canned wines and ready-to drink cans to their menu. The distillery was founded in 2008 and incorporated in 2012 by Russell Fletcher, who serves as CEO and head distiller. The distillery is the only one founded by a minority in Pennsylvania.

“I will continue to advocate for the support of small businesses,” added Miller. “Economic development is a large component of seeing the Lehigh Valley thrive. I am thrilled that This Life Forever Inc. will be receiving funding to continue their growth.”

