LifeStance to Present at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Time: 12:55 p.m. (Eastern time)
Moderated by: Craig Hettenbach

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).  

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance employs approximately 6,100 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
investor.relations@lifestance.com

Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Sr. Director of Public Relations
media@lifestance.com

