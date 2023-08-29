In Harmony, a Movement Studio, Opens Its Doors in Rainier To Bring Fitness and Well-Being Services To The Area
Studio now open and offering limited weekly schedule with program expansion in the fall.
The City is happy to welcome this unique business to its downtown area. We applaud their mission of bringing much-needed services to the area that promote health and well-being.”RAINIER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Harmony, (www.inharmonyrainier.com) is a newly-opened Movement Studio offering classes and workshops focused on fitness and well-being. In Harmony promotes a body and mind-positive practice and seeks to foster an environment of unity, inclusion, and encouragement. All body types, shapes, and mobility levels are welcome as we all deserve access to tools that improve well-being.
— Scott Jorgensen, City Administrator of Rainier
“At the core, the goal is to create fun and interesting ways that inspire movement, and not just with your body for exercise, but also movement and investment of overall health, stress-management, mind-heart-body connection, and so much more,” said Nicole Jordan, owner of In Harmony. “Class offerings will extend far beyond one type, such as yoga, and cross into a range of cardio, strengthening, flexibility and mobility, and specialty workshops (e.g. Self Defense; CPR basics), to name a few. We look forward to bringing these much-needed services to the community.”
“The City is happy to welcome this unique business to its downtown area. We applaud their mission of bringing much-needed services to the area that promote health and well-being," said Scott Jorgensen, City Administrator of Rainier. “Our hope is to continue to attract complimentary businesses that, together, will bring a new energy and vitality to Rainier.”
Initial schedule is limited with more programming planned in the fall. Current rates are: Drop-in $10 with 5 ($47.50) and 10 ($90) class packs available.
Current class and workshop schedule includes:
Cardio Kickbox: No prior experience necessary as this beginner-friendly class will keep you moving with classic combinations, controlled kicks, strengthening with light weights, and toning. Each class features different combinations and workouts with modifications available.
Circuit Training / Strength Training: This class is for all fitness levels and features a varied workout that targets different muscle groups and provides a fun and engaging environment. It’s an excellent option for anyone looking to increase strength, stamina, and metabolism and shown to improve muscular endurance; increase strength and muscle growth; improve heart health, and may improve mood.
Hatha Yoga: In Hatha yoga the focus is on moving your body slowly and deliberately into different poses that challenge strength and flexibility, while at the same time focusing on relaxation, controlled breathing, and mindfulness. Hatha yoga has shown to have a variety of benefits, including: Reduction of stress and depression symptoms, muscle and joint flexibility, and core strength, among others.
Restorative Yoga: Restorative yoga is the practice of holding positions longer than in conventional yoga. Doing so activates the parasympathetic nervous system helping the body relax. This class features six to eight poses and uses props (blankets, blocks, pillows) to fully support the body to allow even deeper relaxation into poses.
Vinyasa Flow Yoga I: Vinyasa Flow Yoga is active in nature and features postures strung together in a “flow” from one to another, seamlessly, using a “breath-synchronized” practice. Research shows vinyasa yoga helps build and maintain strong bones, muscles and connective tissue; core strength to help posture; improves heart health; reduces stress and anxiety; and can help improve sleep.
Women’s Self Defense: This two-hour workshop is designed to introduce key skills to defend oneself in certain scenarios. Workshops will take place monthly and cover different defense moves, including common grabs: single wrist grabs, double wrist grabs and hair grabs, as well as how to get out of situations as quickly and safely as possible.
In Harmony is located at 102 E. B St.; Rainier, OR 97048; Entrance on the corner of 1st and B St. in the Bell Imaging building.To learn more visit the In Harmony Website or Facebook page.
About In Harmony
In Harmony, (www.inharmonyrainier.com) is a Movement Studio offering classes and workshops focused on fitness and well-being. Programming is designed to encourage movement, stress-release, self-awareness, self-care, and fun. All body types, shapes, and mobility levels are welcome as we all deserve access to tools that improve our well-being. In Harmony promotes a body and mind-positive practice and seeks to foster an environment of unity, inclusion, and encouragement.
Nicole Jordan
In Harmony
info@inharmonyrainier.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook