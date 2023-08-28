Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,657 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast.

At approximately 7:30 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect held an object covered by a cloth, causing the victim to believe the suspect was holding a weapon, and demanded money from the victim. The suspect took property from the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, 31-year-old Chetaura Battle of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more