Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast.

At approximately 7:30 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect held an object covered by a cloth, causing the victim to believe the suspect was holding a weapon, and demanded money from the victim. The suspect took property from the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, 31-year-old Chetaura Battle of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).