New Biography Goes Behind the Scenes of the College Sports Broadcasting Boom
The Inspiring, Untold Story of How Rick and Dee Ray Fell in Love and Conquered the College Sports Broadcasting GameHILTON HEAD, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Unstoppable” tells the story of the golden age of college basketball through the eyes of the power couple who ignited the collegiate sports broadcasting boom and set America on the path to frenzied fandom.
Rick and Dee Ray, the founders of Raycom, launched a television revolution. In 1979, college basketball fandom thrived in primarily local or regional markets. The deals Rick and Dee cut, the innovations they implemented, and the producers and talent they hired lifted the sport from its local roots to national prominence.
“It took great courage to do what they did,” said former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. “The level of financial commitment they made was truly daring. The leaders of the ACC understood what they were putting on the line. We knew we couldn’t get where we wanted to go without a great media partner. That’s who Raycom was for us.”
The book shares glimpses of the brilliant players, legendary coaches, hard-nosed athletic directors and perennial collegiate powerhouses that fascinated generations of sports fans. It also tells Rick and Dee’s love story, from the blind date where they discovered common roots and a shared faith to their long, difficult quest to build a family through adoption. From the moment they met, the equally ambitious duo possessed a relentless hunger for success. But the day they cashed out and moved to Hilton Head Island, they realized they had won their greatest prize years before—when they found each other.
“Unstoppable” is available for preorder at NurayMedia.com and will be released on November 1, 2023.
Cover and author images can be downloaded at NurayMedia.com/media-kit. A copy of the book can be downloaded for review purposes on NetGalley.
About the Author
George Hirthler spent 30 years as an award-winning creative writer/producer in the Olympic Movement. During that time, he served as a lead writer or senior communications strategist on 10 international Olympic bid campaigns, including the winning bids of Atlanta 1996, Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010 and Los Angeles 2028. In addition to “Unstoppable,” he also authored “The Idealist,” a fictionalized biography of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games.
