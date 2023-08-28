LikeRE.com Announces Licensing and Marketing Agreement to provide EdTech Curriculum
LikeRE, the leading professional development and social networking platform for real estate professionals, entered into a licensing agreement with REAI.
Partnering with REAI allows LikeRE to create a positive impact in neighborhoods and communities by getting education like the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) into immediate action.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE.com (“LikeRE”) a leading professional development and social networking platform for real estate professionals, announced a licensing and marketing agreement with the Real Estate Advancement Institute (REAI).
LikeRE will provide select REALTOR Associations and Organizations with an EDTech Training Portal granting their online members access to the Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE®) training program, in English and Spanish, at no cost to the organizations or its members.
Members would then have the option to upgrade to the full designation and membership at a greatly reduced price. LikeRE will continuously add courses, designations/certifications, that it partners with and/or acquires, to these Training Portals.
“LikeRE recognizes the shift that’s taking place in the real estate industry, and we’re proactively addressing the challenges that it’s creating for real estate professionals,” said LikeRE.com CEO, Beau LaPoint. “We believe that access to best-of-class education at an affordable price is paramount in empowering Realtors to confidently guide their clients to informed decisions on home ownership. Partnering with The Real Estate Advancement Institute (REAI) allows LikeRE to create a positive impact in neighborhoods and communities by getting education and information like the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) into immediate action,” added Mr. LaPoint.
About Real Estate Advancement Institute (REAI):
Real Estate Advancement Institute (REAI) is a privately held, premier educational content provider catering to the real estate industry. Its unwavering commitment lies in elevating the expertise, efficiency, and professionalism of real estate practitioners through their meticulously curated courses. These courses are either developed in-house or sourced from reputable partners, ensuring top-notch quality and relevance.
REAI takes great pride in its mission to empower real estate professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in a dynamic market. Whether through its proprietary offerings or certifications from trusted associates, REAI aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills to excel in their careers and provide exceptional service to their clients.
About LikeRE, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
